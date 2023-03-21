Finally, we saw a return to more spring-like temperatures and a wind shift back to the south/southeast. Tides were extremely high because of the strong winds combined with the spring equinox.
How long will this weather last before the next late season front? Who knows, but I’ll enjoy it until it happens.
Chris Edwards, my guide friend from Lake Conroe, reported in. Most may know, some may not, that Lake Conroe is known for it’s excellent catfish fishery. Edwards said, “A lot of serious catfish anglers wait for this time of year.”
The bite has been awesome along bulkheads and riprap rocks near the dam. The best bite has been on dead shad, shrimp or nightcrawler worms fished 4-5 feet deep under a cork.
Edwards said, “If you’re not getting getting a bite soon, move to another area with the same structure.” The catfish bite will last all day, but it’s best early because the shad spawn right on the edge of the rocks and bulkhead at day break.
Lake Conroe is also known for its crappie. Edwards reported that the shallow-water bite on spawning fish is best on warmer days. Fish have been found around boat docks and in the back coves with shallow vegetation in 2-4 feet. Anglers are also catching fish in 12-20 feet of water over brush piles and bridge pilings. Live minnows and crappie jigs have been working great.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti braved the wind the other day. He and two other anglers fished hard, and strung together nine speckled trout and one black drum. They also released a couple of bull reds during the outing. Cacciotti fished the northern end of Galveston Bay using live shrimp under popping corks.
Winds are forecast to drop heading into Wednesday, and this trend should continue through Saturday. Now remember it’s only a forecast, but it’s looking good.
Remember today is the last day to submit your vote for the new fishery proposals. Exercise your right and let your voice be heard.
