There's been talk of a cold front sweeping through the coast next week. I'm now seeing some adjustment in the forecast and that the front in question may fizzle out.
This week looks to be to be about the same as Tuesday, fog early then hopefully clearing mid-morning. Remember, this is Texas, and it could change on a dime.
Overnight, Robert Rodriguez of Galveston took advantage of the full moon and fished Offatts Bayou. Rodriguez started the evening off with a 15-inch speckled trout; he then followed that up with a 15.5-inch trout, then one 16.5 inches and another one that was 19 inches. He topped off the evening with a 24.5 inch redfish. Rodriguez made no mention of what the fish were caught on, but he throws soft plastics and live shrimp.
Keith Bartenhagen sent in his very first report. Bartenhagen and I met at the Houston Fishing Show. He promised to send me a report, and he fulfilled that promise. He's a kayak angler, and launched at Thompson's Bait Camp in Trinity Bay. His plan was to fish into the afternoon, catching the incoming tide.
Bartenhagen paddled over to the entrance of Cedar Bayou and fished the edges of the channel. Using live shrimp under a popping cork, he landed several under-sized reds, along with one in the slot. He also caught a couple small pesky stingrays and one catfish.
Malcolm Mancacci and his brother Frank Mancacci fished west Galveston Bay this past Saturday. The tide was going out early, and the water looked terrible. They fished near some rocks, catching one 18-inch speckled trout, a 23.5-inch redfish and some under-sized fish.
They hoped that the incoming tide would clear the water, and their hopes paid off. Venturing to another one of their favorite locations that also is near rocks, they ended up catching the rest of their limit of speckled trout. The two brothers caught a total of 17 specs, one red and one large whiting all on free-lined shrimp. Water temp was 67 degrees early and warmed up to 71 when they quit.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
