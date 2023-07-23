Like I said in my previous column, if you water your yard or vehicle, more than likely, it will rain soon after. Well, it appears that here on the west end of the island, it did rain Sunday night. I slept right through it, but apparently it was quite a storm.
A good friend of mine Barry Lofton traveled down to Rockport to do a little fishing Saturday morning. He met up with three of his friends, stayed at Back Lakes Lodge and fished with Capt. TL Matlock of Matlock's Guide Service.
Fishing the back lakes of Rockport, these four anglers caught full limits of redfish. There was no mention of bait used, but I know they were in skinny water as they fished from an air boat.
Capt, Tony Gonzalez, who also plies the waters around Rockport, said, "Our trout fishing remains tough, ever since the low tides kicked in around July 4 with that full moon."
He says what trout they're catching are good ones, somewhere in the 20- to 22-inch class. Like Matlock, Gonzalez is finding those redfish along secondary grass lines. He's fishing deeper water off the shorelines.
Capt. Mark Talasek over in Matagorda is still finding plenty of flounder. Running night gigging trips, he and his anglers a limiting out most of the time on some nice-sized fish.
Robert Drew, Ivan Alvarado and Rob Wasson from Lake Charles, Louisiana left Eagle Point early in the morning. With the wind out of the west, they decided to fish the western shoreline of Galveston Bay.
Their first stop was at the old 18th Street Fishing Pier, then to the old pilings around Kemah and in Clear Lake. Using live shrimp they boxed six black drum and a lone sheepshead. They also released some under-sized redfish and small sand trout. Drew said, "The low tide and west wind made for a tough day of fishing."
For those boats that are fishing off shore of the island, it's been fairly study. Kingfish numbers are up a bit, along with some nice ling and, at times, the boats are bringing in some dolphin.
The amberjack are biting, with some good ones being caught and released. Capt. Bobby Hall caught a good one the other day that, if the season was open, could have been close to the state record.
The forecast calls for a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early part of the week. Remember rain won't hurt you, but lightning could kill you; stay safe.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
