I should have been a meteorologist. It's the only job where you can be wrong more than 50 percent of the time and not get fired.
I'm not complaining about not receiving the amount of rain that was forecasted for the coast. Areas far north/northwest of Houston have been dumped on all day. There's still a good chance we'll see some of this weather through Friday. Easter weekend is looking good. I'm praying for a good weekend for everyone.
Capt. Reanna Starr Delacruz of Baffin Bay Adventures sent in an extensive report. Baffin Bay is well known as a trophy trout fishery. The springtime pattern is in full swing, the water temperature is rising, and the fish have been snapping. The minor cold fronts have just helped the bite, according to the guide.
Delacruz said, "Speckled trout are known to spawn between late spring and early fall. We're noticing that the female trout have more weight and redness in their belly area. This typically is a sign that some of these fish are beginning to spawn. The trout have been feeding a lot more aggressively this past week."
The guide has been finding the bigger fish in slightly muddy bottoms and grass beds in knee to waist-deep water. She said, "There's a lot of bait in these areas." Now one can never underestimate the rock formations when fishing in Baffin Bay. These rocks can produce some really big trout. The guide suggests that one should wade up to them, fanning your casts around the perimeter of the rock formations.
I inquired about what lure is producing the best bites, and she replied that the Paul Brown and Coastal Marsh Softdines had been the best baits. As far as soft plastics, one color combination isn't working better than the other; it's all about confidence in the lure you're throwing.
I asked about redfish and she responded, "With the days getting warmer, redfish are making a move along the grass flats, chasing bait. We've been finding good numbers of slot reds, and when the sun shines, you can sight-cast to them all day. Now, all the redfish are being caught on soft plastics."
Seawolf Park's Big Drum Tournament ended on March 31. Here are this year's tournament winners:
1st place: Jose Tello — 43.60 pounds.
2nd place: Lionel Ross — 40.80 pounds.
3rd place: Gerardo Torres — 39.95 pounds.
4th place: Kendrick Edwards — 38.20 pounds.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
