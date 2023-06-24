Finally, we've seen a break in the wind for the past couple of days.
Although it does begin to pick up some in the afternoon, if you're still on the water, that breeze is welcomed. The direction is still predominantly from the south, varying between a tad west or east in the direction, depending on where you are in the bay complex.
I have a couple of reports to pass along, one offshore and one inshore, before I finish up with the leader board for the Coastal Conservation Association Star Tournament.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve with Galveston Offshore finally was able to fish out in the open gulf after the long trend of blowing winds. LaBauve said, "We're having to work harder this year for quality red snapper. Fish are holding over wrecks and rocks 50-plus miles offshore of Galveston." He did mention that since the wind laid, he hasn't run into any kingfish or ling. It might take a few days for these fish to regroup.
Capt. Juan Cruz has fished the past couple of days outside of Eagle Point. He said, "We're seeing plenty of keeper-sized black drum. A few big sheepshead have shown up after a disappearing for the past few weeks. Our trout fishing is spotty, unless you land right on them. Redfish have been in better numbers, so that's always a good pull for the anglers." Cruz has been using live shrimp under popping corks.
Now here's the leader board for the Star Kids and Teens.
STAR KIDS
• Sheepshead
1st place: Kameron McDowell — 5 pounds, 6 ounces
2nd place: James Boone — 4 pounds, 7 ounces
3rd place: Laney Fielder — 4 pounds, 2 ounces
4th place: Guage LaBauve — 3 pounds, 1 ounce
5th place: open
• Gafftop
1st place: Allie Parmenter — 5 pounds, 8 ounces
2nd place: Libby Fox — 4 pounds, 15 ounces
3rd place: Kohen Faickney — 4 pounds, 14 ounces
4th place: Jasmine Gryder — 4 pounds, 5 ounces
5th place: Owen Kile — 4 pounds, 3 ounces
STAR TEENS
• Sheepshead
1st place: Avery Reisdorph — 7 pounds, 6 ounces
2nd place: Alex Frederick — 7 pounds
3rd place: Joseph Ponder — 6 pounds, 9 ounces
4th place: Madison Gray — 5 pounds, 7 ounces
5th place: Kellie Box — 4 pounds, 7 ounces
• Gafftop
1st place: Lily Kunkel — 5 pounds, 3 ounces
2nd place: Colton Dumesnil — 4 pounds, 3 ounces
3rd place: Colton Butler — 4 pounds, 12 ounces
4th place: Cody Carsten — 4 pounds, 11 ounces
5th place: Nori Kile — 4 pounds, 3 ounces
It's good too see some young ladies on the leader board.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.