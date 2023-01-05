There’s not many times where I receive two lake reports. This is one of those times. One is from a freshwater lake, the other from a saltwater lake off the upper end of Galveston Bay.
Chris Edwards of Catch a Trophy Guide Service on Lake Conroe always sends me an extensive update on the fishing. Edwards said, “Fishing has been great! The fish in general have moved out to slightly deeper water, as they do most winters.”
The current lake level is 199.96 feet and the water temperature is running between 52-56 degrees on the main lake. The large mouth bass bite is fair to good, with the fish holding in 15-24 feet of water.
According to Edwards, anglers should concentrate their effort around areas that have cover and structure. Brush piles, trees, deep water bridges and even tires are great places to start. The slower you present a bait, the better your chances of catching fish. Jigs and soft plastic worms work well for this type of fishing.
Edwards said, “When I’m fishing bridges, I like to throw a deep diving crank bait that can reach a depth of 20 feet in shad color combinations. These baits cover a lot of ground and are easily fished through the structure of the pilings.” Edwards also reminded bass anglers to never underestimate the deep water boat docks.
This time of year, some big bass come from those docks. He likes to flip jigs when fishing the docks. On the colder days, you’ll find Edwards fishing deep brush piles with a Carolina rigged soft plastic worm or black/blue jig with a crawfish trailer. Edwards said, “You can catch some big bass, if an angler just has patience and slows down their approach.”
Joe Bukowski reported in from Clear Lake saying the water temperature is running between 66-68 degrees, with the water reported as “stained.” He fished most of the day Wednesday, having only eight bites on a Rapala Shadow Rap in the be-gone color pattern.
He landed two keeper trout, two throwbacks, two keeper trout that came off before he could get the net on them, and two fish just missed the bite. Five other boats were in the same area, and Bukowski said, “I never saw them land a fish.” More than likely the water is “stained” by the recent runoff from all the rain a week ago.
I’ll finish my update on the fishing in lake Conroe in Saturday’s column, hopefully along with some saltwater reports. Enjoy the sunshine, while it’s here.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
