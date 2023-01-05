There’s not many times where I receive two lake reports. This is one of those times. One is from a freshwater lake, the other from a saltwater lake off the upper end of Galveston Bay.

Chris Edwards of Catch a Trophy Guide Service on Lake Conroe always sends me an extensive update on the fishing. Edwards said, “Fishing has been great! The fish in general have moved out to slightly deeper water, as they do most winters.”

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription