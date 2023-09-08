It's hard to imagine what the residents of this island went through 123 years ago on Sept. 8, 1900.
Sure, one can read books and see pictures of the great hurricane, but residents' fear at the time is something that we'll never comprehend. The resilience of those that survived the storm is truly remarkable.
It's surreal that there's now a hurricane out in the Atlantic that's as strong or stronger than the 1900 storm. I'm praying that Hurricane Lee just goes on out to sea. Enough hurricane talk, let's get to the reports
I spoke with one longtime fishing guide and another upcoming female guide who fish Baffin Bay.
Capt. Jim Leavelle moved to Corpus Christi, started fishing Baffin years ago and never looked back. As our conversation proceeded, Leavelle said, "Several good things continue to come together, and our fishing has been very consistent. Two important factors that have helped the fishing is the return to normal are slightly above normal tides and the winds have been calm."
According to the guide, the speckled trout bite could be better as we're still dealing with high water temperatures. The best trout bite is in shallow water, 2 feet or less and close to shorelines. Leavelle mentioned to get there early, because once the sun gets up, the bite is over.
The redfish fishing has been really good, taking up the slack when the trout stop biting. Their eating any type of soft plastic bait worked through grass/sand pockets. There's some nice black drum mixed in with them.
Up-and-coming guide Capt. Reanna Delacruz relayed the same message as Leavelle saying, "The conditions have been great with very light winds." According to Delacruz, the topwater bite for speckled trout and reds has been good right at daylight. As the bite slows down, soft plastic paddle tails have been effective.
Delacruz advised that in clear water to throw light colored lures, and in off-colored water to throw something dark. Fish the lure slow during the day, as the fish have been on the bottom.
Both of these guides believe that a cool down will help the trout bite. I'll agree to that; we sure could use some milder temperatures.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
