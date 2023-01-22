Well wouldn't you know it, you write about the declining size of speckled trout in Galveston Bay, and someone pops a good one.
Yes, in all that nasty weather Saturday, some decent fish were caught, along with one big trout. This fish was caught in the tournament Saturday. I'll be posting the full results of this tournament in Tuesday's column.
It always saddens me when an angler goes missing. Friday, kayak angler Barry Baham failed to return that afternoon. Friday night, authorities began searching for this individual to no avail. The search resumed Saturday and that afternoon the kayak, minus the angler, was found on the north shoreline of west Galveston Bay.
As I walked my pup Sunday morning, I noticed a Texas game warden had launched from the ramp here in Jamaica Beach. As anglers, we often don't take into consideration elements beyond our control when chasing fish. We, at times, think of ourselves as indestructible, able to conquer adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, mechanical breakdowns — the list can go on and on. The fact is we're not, and this is a grim reminder of that fact. My prayers go out to his loved ones.
Capt. Lou Austin in Port Isabel reported that speckled trout have began moving back into the bays. Anglers throwing red/white tailed Kelly Wigglers are catching their fare share in Laguna Vista Cove, Holly Beach and the Anacosta game reserve shoreline. Anglers using live shrimp are catching sheepshead and puppy drum along the old causeway.
Captains Juan Cruz and Rocky Handrich ran a two-boat group Saturday in all that nasty weather. They launched in Baytown and fished the upper end of Galveston Bay. Battling the wind and rain, they put a group six anglers on 12 speckled trout, a red, a flounder, and several sheepshead and black drum. They used live shrimp under popping corks.
I'll be back on the water Monday for the first time since i was sick. Even if the fish don't bite, it will be good to be outside.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
