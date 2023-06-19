Here we go! It's a little early for Cape Verde storms to form out in the far Atlantic, but we have newly formed Tropical Storm Bret, which is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves west.
Then following in its footsteps, is another system that needs to be watched. While these systems are far from us, they'll need to be watched towards the end of this week.
Robert Drew sent me a late report from this past Saturday. Launching from Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon, he ran up into Clear Lake and fished some of his favorite spots. Drew said, "The bite was terrible, so I decided to hit the Kemah/Seabrook shoreline."
It was a good thing he did. Drew ended up catching six black drum, two reds, two trout and a sheepshead. Drew mentioned he free-lined live shrimp against the old pier pilings along the shoreline.
Capt. Mike Segall over in Freeport has been battling the winds like most of us. Segall has been finding areas in Freeport/Surfside that offer protection from the wind. He fished with Scott Trainer and his group of friends recently, and they caught some large sand trout, a few speckled trout and a couple of reds.
Sunday, Segall battled the winds again with a group of anglers and had similar results. Although on this trip, they added a couple of 3- to 4-pound flounder to the box. Segall said, "We're free-lining live shrimp along rocks and drop offs in deep water." He's also catching a few nice mangrove snapper on each trip.
Captains Juan Cruz and Mark Leaseburg have been taking up the slack, as I've been playing nurse to my wife over the past few days. Cruz fished with Braiden, Terry and David Kohler on Sunday. They originally had a offshore trip scheduled that was cancelled because of rough seas. This was a good call by the captain they had booked.
Although Sunday was extremely windy, Cruz found some protection and put them on a mess of keeper-sized black drum and some big sheepshead. These anglers from Arizona also caught and released a couple of over-sized redfish. They used live shrimp under a popping cork.
In the next column, I'll give a update on the June 10 Galveston Redfish Series Tournament. The last tournament in this series is scheduled for July 8. This last tournament will determine team/angler of the year. The final event will be held out of Harborwalk Marina in Hitchcock.
So, they backed off on the return of southeast winds later week, but there's still a slim chance of rain in the forecast. I'm sure this forecast will continue to change each day. I'll keep y'all updated on the tropics and our forecast as it changes. Until then, enjoy this heat.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
