So, when is it going to rain again? It appears that our chances will increase Wednesday night and through Thursday.
Thursday afternoon will be our best shot for showers and thunderstorms. Friday, rain chances diminish, but we should see some scattered showers in our area. The Lord knows we need the rain, so hopefully we’ll see some precipitation towards the end of the week.
Two tournaments are on tap this weekend.
The Gulf Coast Lady Anglers’ inaugural Fish On! Tournament will take place Saturday at Bayshore Park in Baycliff. This is a team event for female anglers, with teams consisting of up to three anglers. First place team stringer of three fish — speckled trout, flounder and no more than slot red — is guaranteed more than $2,000 in cash and prizes.
There’s a captain’s meeting 5-7 p.m. Friday where you can register for the event. Cost of registration is $250 per team. For more information go to gulfcoastladyanglers.com/2023-fish-on-tournament-1/. Proceeds from this tournament benefit the Make A Wish Foundation.
The West End Anglers’ 10th Annual KidFish2 Fishing Tournament will be held out of West End Marina and Restaurants on Saturday. There are two divisions: youth ages 12 and younger and teens ages 13-15. Now of course, parent(s) or a adult are allowed to run the boat or be with the participants while they fish.
Cost is $10 per youth angler and $15 for teen anglers. Fishing time is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information go to fishwestend.com.
The beachfront along Galveston has been beautiful the past few days. Catches of speckled trout, redfish and Spanish mackerel have been common. There are also schools of tarpon roaming just off the beach. Tarpon catches aren’t guaranteed, but now is a great opportunity to feel the power of these majestic fish.
I chatted with Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters out of Freeport. Segall has been fishing the Surfside beach area, including the bays and jetty rocks. His groups have managed to catch some really nice mangrove snapper, redfish and speckled trout.
Segall said, “Freelining live shrimp is the ticket for catching these fish.” Just off the beach, Segall has been finding bull reds to 40 inches, Atlantic sharpnose sharks, bonnet heads and a few blacktip.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.