Hurricane Lee has now formed out in the Middle Atlantic. This storm is forecast to strengthen into a Category 5 hurricane as it moves west/northwest. Right now, there's no concern for it entering into the gulf, but you never know. It's something to be watched later this weekend.
There are two really great tournaments on tap this weekend. Both events are open to the public, and, better yet, no boat is required.
First, the 2023 Tower Takeover is happening at Surfside Beach Access 5 from Friday to Sunday.
This is a big shark tournament. If you ever wondered what those towers are on top of trucks or trailers, here's your chance to see how the top shark anglers set up and catch huge sharks from the surf. Most are willing to share their expertise when it comes to this type of fishing.
For more information, contact Lukey at 936-238-5173 or Steve at 903-394-1975.
Second, is a benefit tournament for the Paez family. This tournament takes place overnight, beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday and ending at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Awards will be given out for first through third place on longest redfish, black drum and shark. The cost to enter the tournament is $20 per rod with no limit on the number of rods you can set up. I'm sure there will be folks out there cooking food and serving drinks.
Registration will take place on the Texas City Dike, just look for the registration tent near the end of the dike. Sign-up will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Both tournaments are family events.
Capt. Bink Grimes from Matagorda reported that there are some good redfish to be caught in the back lakes because of the higher tides. The Matagorda surf has been hit or miss for speckled trout. Big sand trout are beginning to show up in east Matagorda Bay.
Grimes mentioned that teal season opens on Saturday, and prospects are fair for those hunters who have water on their land. Those able to pump water into their prairie ponds near El Campo and Lissie have good numbers of teal.
I'm going to hold back on my Baffin reports until the next column. I have two great updates from this area, and I want to pass both of them along at the same time.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
