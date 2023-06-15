We're stuck in a rut of dry south/southwest winds at 15 miles per hour or more. Very little, if any, rain is in our forecast.
This weather is predicted to last through the weekend, maybe even into next week. Midday, it feels unbearably hot outside, so take precautions and drink plenty of water.
The 11th Annual Sisters Helping Sisters Fishing Tournament takes place in sunny San Leon from noon-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. All this takes place at Bayshore Park.
Sisters Helping Sisters is an organization that supports women battling breast cancer. This year's event includes a large number of vendor booths set up underneath the big tent and a motorcycle ride Saturday, along with the fishing tournament. There'll be auction items, food and cold beverages.
Capt. Rocky Handrich of Rocky's Guide Service said, "Fishing has been good. We've been catching some trout, reds and black drum using live shrimp under popping corks in upper Galveston Bay. The croaker bite started to turn on, but all that changed with the winds this week."
The winds have limited the areas that can be fished, and until something changes in the pattern, it's going to be a hunt and peck just to box a few fish.
A couple of days ago, I fished with Albert "Buddy" McCaig out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. McCaig recently purchased a 22-foot Skeeter, and this is the first time I've fished with him in his new boat. He has fished with me for more than 25 years and wanted to learn some new areas. Of course, the wind wasn't in our favor, but we made the best of it.
Our first quick stop produced a keeper trout and a red. I then showed him some areas along the shoreline way north of Eagle Point. We found a bunch of black drum, but he only wanted to keep a couple of them. Since the wind had a lot of west in it, we moved further up Galveston Bay, catching a couple more reds and another solid trout. We needed a flounder, which we caught along an old broken down pier.
I told McCaig, "Now all you need is a sheepshead!" We fished for another hour or so and never found that sheepshead. I was impressed with the boat, and we found some fish everywhere we stopped.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
