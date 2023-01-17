Finally, I believe I’ve made it over the hump when it comes to my illness. Tuesday afternoon I felt much better, although I’m not 100 percent. A couple more days and I should be back to game mode, or whatever that is for a 62 year old!
So, there’s a lot going on in the next week, especially if you’re an angler or boating enthusiast. Without further ado, here’s what’s going in our area.
The third and final leg of the West End Anglers Winter Trout Tournament Series takes place this Saturday. The weigh in begins at 2:30 p.m. at the West End restaurant and Sand Bar in Sea Isle on Galveston Island. The address is 21706 Burnet Drive 77554.
This is a fundraising tournament for Sea Center in Lake Jackson. The top teams will be announced at the conclusion of this event. For more information or registration, visit fishwestend.com.
Hunter Welch and his family invites everyone out to the official grand opening of their World Famous FishStix Outdoors store located in Santa Fe, 12490 Highway 6. The store will open at 9 a.m., so stop by and check out their latest rods, tackle, gear, fishing apparel and much more. This is a small family run business, so I encourage everyone to stop by and check them out.
Last but not least the 2nd Annual Auto/Boat Show returns to NRG Center in Houston, 1 Fannin Street. Show Hours are as follows.
Wednesday-Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at the door; children under 5 are free. if you buy your tickets early, the cost is $15.
While you’re checking out the latest in the boating industry, you might even find that dream vehicle you can’t live without! I plan on walking through the show Thursday around noon.
I pray that all my readers stay in good health. This is one time that you don’t want to catch what I caught.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
