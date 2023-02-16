Tournament results reported; another coming up soon By CAPT. DAVID DILLMAN Capt. David Dillman Reel Report Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Capt. David Dillman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As I walked my dog this morning, the cold front passed through the coast around 9 a.m. Winds increased throughout the day, and the air temperature dropped.Today’s forecast is a chilly one, and winds will continue to blow above 20 miles per hour for most of the day.Last week, two tournaments were held: the Specktacular Series and Texas Redish Rumble. Here are the results.• Specktacular Series three-trout stringer1st place: Vaughn Velasco/Blake Sullivan — 14.22 pounds2nd place: Daniel Popovich/Greg Francis — 10.95 pounds3rd place: Travis Daffern/Henry Seddon — 10.67 pounds• Specktacular Series heaviest trout1st place: Vaughn Velasco/Blake Sullivan — 7.19 pounds2nd place: Travis Daffern/Henry Seddon — 4.90 pounds3rd place: Joe Townsend/Ken Garza — 4.59 pounds• Specktaular Series team of the year 2022-231st place: Vaughn Velasco/Blake Sullivan2nd place: Justin Cooper/Collin Peterson3rd place: Austin Gary/Colton Roeder• Texas Redfish Rumble two-red stringer1st place: Joe Friedrichs/Brad Johnson — 16.27 pounds2nd place: Aaron Stillwagon/Clint Berghi — 15.86 pounds3rd place: Alan Hall/Ryan Harrison — 15.27 pounds• Texas Redfish Rumble heaviest red1st place: Chris Frederking/Steve Hopkins — 8.65 pounds2nd place: Chris Acevedo/April Dubroc — 8.63 pounds3rd place: Joe Friedrichs/Brad Johnson — 8.48 pounds• Texas Redfish Rumble team of the year 2022-231st place: Jay Moore2nd place: Chris Frederking/Steve Hopkins3rd place: Justin Lowry/Leslie GourleyThe Saltwater Legend Series starts today and concludes on Saturday in Port Aransas. As soon as I get the results, I'll have them posted.A lot of nice trout are being caught down south, but the conditions may not be the best for today. It will be interesting to see the weights. So far, there are 36 teams that have entered the event. Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273. × Post a comment as × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion 