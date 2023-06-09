Thursday, the 20th Annual Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament was held out of Topwater Restaurant in San Leon.
This is a tournament that benefits the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. There were 74 teams, consisting of up to four anglers per team, competing in this year's event.
I have never fished in this tournament until this year. Juan Cruz, Bob Dukes and I were invited to be on a team formed by Larry Grissom of Galveston. Now, of course, our team name was the Crusty Hookers.
In this event, you draw a number and are placed with a fishing guide. We signed up to fish in the lure division and drew James Plaag of Silver King Adventures. I've known Plaag for around three decades, but never fished with him. We met up with him at Pelican Rest Marina on Thursday morning. After exchanging pleasantries and listening to him rattle off one-liners, we loaded the boat, and off we went.
The wind really wasn't in anyone's favor Thursday morning, as it blew out of the west up to 15 miles per hour. Plaag's been guiding on Galveston Bay and in the gulf for 40 years. As we ran under the causeway bridge, he looked at me and said, "I'm not doing this for my health, and I'm not planning on getting embarrassed."
After what seemed like an hour boat ride, we pulled up on a spot in the middle of nowhere, and I promptly casted out, missing the first bite but catching a trout on my second cast. Making a long story short, we sat on this spot for about five hours, catching trout not on every cast, but close enough.
Plaag lost a good fish, that would've helped out our five-fish stringer weight, but we ended up in third place when it was all said and done. I enjoyed talking to Plaag throughout the morning, just as much as I enjoyed catching fish beside him.
In the live bait division, Garry McAninch Jr. of McAninch Outdoors took home top honors, fishing in west Galveston Bay. Overall, it was a tough bite for lots of anglers in this tournament.
Fred Walker, David Walker, Denise Walker and their daughter Jonelle made a run offshore out of Galveston to federal waters off Freeport. In three hours, they caught and released 15 undersized red snapper and two sharks.
On the way back into Galveston, a quick stop at the north jetty yielded one keeper red, one trout, a Spanish mackerel, a sheepshead and another shark, which was released.The gulf was reportedly smooth and beautiful on their trip.
So, I guess the big question is what's the outlook for this weekend? Right now, winds are predicted to blow from the south/southwest, picking up speed Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, with little chance of rain.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
