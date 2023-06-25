What can I say, it's been a tough go as far as fish catching.
The wind has not been in the anglers' favor, along with the tide. Even going into this new week, winds will be out of the south/southwest somewhere in the 15-20 mile-per-hour range.
The beachfront surf will remain off-colored. Parts of Galveston Bay will resemble the beachfront. This doesn't bode well for great catches, especially for speckled trout.
Capt. Sammy Orlando of Fish409 Guide Service, who has been silent as of late, sent me a report from west Galveston Bay. In his own words, Orlando said, "Fishing has been absolutely horrible."
Orlando, who fishes out of Sea Isle, reported that the winds have this area pretty torn up, meaning off-colored water. He has fished the past couple of days, and hasn't caught any numbers of fish.
Capt. Roland Martinez fished with Theresa Carring, taking her out to the Galveston north jetty. There, she caught a 35-inch bull red, her personal-best sheepshead, and three small black tip sharks. Martinez said, "We then stopped on some birds as we headed back into the bay. There were no trout under them, but plenty of gafftop."
Albert "Buddy" McCaig fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp with John and Robyn Wiley. Robyn was McCaig's court reporter for many years until his retirement from the bench.
McCaig got out of the wind, finding some protection along a rock wall. There, they landed around 50 or so black drum, with many of them around the 14-inch mark. They also released a few under-sized speckled trout. McCaig also hooked and landed a 5-foot alligator gar, which was photographed and released unharmed. They fished live shrimp under popping corks and on the bottom.
Friday, I ran around the bay with Derek and Eden Thompson. They just moved into the area, and haven't ever fished the open bay. They're keeping their bay boat in Clear Lake and just wanted to learn some places to fish.
We did just that, and in the meantime, we caught a few speckled trout, reds, black drum and even a flounder. We also caught a 5- to 6-foot gar on a soft plastic lure. The fish was released unharmed.
Monday, Capt. Juan Cruz and I have the privilege of taking a wounded warrior and his two sons fishing. His youngest son has never fished because of his dad's injuries when he was young. Cruz and I are looking forward to this opportunity as Cruz is a veteran, as well. I'll give a detailed report on this outing.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
