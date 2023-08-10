It happens every year, just this year it seems to be earlier.
Many school districts have already started their academic year. This leads to a downturn in the number of anglers fishing the coast. The wind isn't helping either, along with the extreme heat index readings, even on the bay and gulf.
We've got a couple more weeks of snapper and amberjack season, and the wind and seas will not cooperate. Does that mean they'll extend the season out in consideration of the lost time on the water? Probably not, so it is what it is.
Those going offshore are battling for every fish caught. Capt. Shannon LaBauve and I chatted, and he said, "High winds and high seas have caused me to cancel trips and leave my boat in the sling. I'm waiting on better conditions." I can't blame the captain. These rough seas are not only hard on the angler but also on the boat and equipment.
Inshore fishing is just the same as offshore. Conditions haven't been great; in fact, they're far from even being good. Those anglers who are catching speckled trout have been fishing West Galveston Bay.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti has been fishing from the boat and grinding out eight or 10 speckled trout each day, it seems. I say "grinding" because that's for a group of four anglers.
The best catches in West Galveston Bay are coming from those wading, but they're even struggling at times to get their limit of trout. Those wading are using live croakers as bait. A few reds are showing up, but not in any great numbers.
Fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon has been tough. This time of year, most anglers fish the open bay wells, but the wind, rough conditions and off-colored water have curtailed that action.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I have been grinding out mixed boxes of black drum, sheepshead and a few redfish here and there, but not many trout to speak of with this wind. We're also making long runs just to catch these fish.
I have a 20-boat trip leaving out of Eagle Point on Friday morning. It's going to be interesting to see the results of what's brought to the cleaning table. I'll give an update on the outcome of Friday's fishing adventure.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
