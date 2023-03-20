How I missed this is anyone’s guess. Maybe because, for a change, this year’s proposals have to do with the offshore fishery.
Anyway, the Commissioner’s Meeting takes place in Austin on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is the workshop, and the official hearing is Thursday. Here are the proposed changes.
No. 1: Prohibiting the landing and retention of shortfin mako sharks for both recreational and commercial fishing. This is pretty cut and dry — all shortfin mako sharks caught will need to be released without removing them from the water.
No. 2: The proposal to reduce the daily bag limit of cobia (aka ling) to one fish per person per day and a vessel limit of two fish per trip, not to exceed the per person bag limit. This is for both the recreational and commercial fisherman. The way I understand it, is that no vessel can have more than two cobia regardless of the number of fisherman aboard. Someone please correct me if I understand this wrong.
No. 3: The state is proposing to require all anglers to have aboard their boat and use a descending device on fish showing signs of barotrauma. Signs of barotrauma in a fish include stomach coming out of the mouth, bulging eyes, bloated belly and distended intestines. This condition can been seen in big black drum, redfish and reef fish such as red snapper.
This proposal complies with the federal Descend Act. The Descend Act requires anglers to have a venting tool or descending device rigged and ready to use when a fish shows signs of barotrauma. If this proposal passes, anglers will be required to have one of these tools and utilize it in state waters. This proposal will also clarify the venting tool needed.
It’s not too late to submit your vote for or against each proposal. You have until 5 p.m. Wednesday. You can read about these proposals online at tpwd.texas.gov. You can also email the Coastal Fisheries Department at cfish@tpwd.texas.gov or by phone by dialing 512-389-8575. I’ll catch up on the fishing action in our bay, and finish up on my lake report in Wednesday’s column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
