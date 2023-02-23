The 48th Annual Houston Fishing Show is around the corner. I’ve always considered this show to coincide with our spring fishing season. Sure, we might see some late-season “cold fronts” move off the coast, but for the most part, winter is over.
The Fishing Show takes place March 1-5, at the George R. Brown Convention Center Hall E in Houston.
Show hours are as follows:
March 1-3
(Wednesday — Friday) Noon till 9
March 4
(Saturday) 10:00 a.m. till 7:00 p.m.
March 5
(Sunday) 10:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m.
Admission for adults is $15.00, and for children ages 6 - 12 is $3.00. Children under 6 are free!
The show’s theme has an emphasis on fishing tackle, fishing boats, fishing equipment, electronics, apparel and guides for both freshwater and saltwater, both local and from afar. I’ve looked at the booth layout and this year’s show is bigger than ever!
There are seminars scheduled during the show. Here is a rundown of those seminars from guides and exhibitors in our area.
Wednesday, March 1
5 p.m. Capt Jim West — Everything You Need To Know About Galveston
6:30 p.m. Roy Crush and Michael Bosse (Down South Lures) — Fishing Tips and How To Work Your Baits
Thursday, March 2
1 p.m. Capt. Chris Brand Out Cast Charters — Jetty Smackdown Tips and Tricks
3 p.m. Capt. David Dillman — Fishing Galveston Bay
Friday, March 3
5 p.m. Shane Waldschmidt Out Cast Charters — Tight on the Rock, Putting Fish in the Box.
7:15 p.m. Phil Ortiz — Flounder Fishing
Saturday, March 4
10:45 a.m. Capt. Michael Marquez Out Cast Charters — Catch More Fish Inshore
11:30 a.m. Richard Tatsch — Freshwater Fishing Lake Conroe
12:15 p.m. Capt. Jim West — Everything You Need to Know About Galveston Bay
1:45 p.m. Chester Moore Texas Fish and Game Magazine — Rouge Waves In Texas Bays and Channels
Sunday, March 5
11:45 p.m. Vance Zahorski Line Cutterz — Fishing and Embracing Technology to Increase Your Chances for Catching More Fish
12:30 p.m. Capt. David Dillman — Fishing Galveston Bay
2 p.m. Richard Tatsch Lake Conroe — Freshwater Fishing and Forward Facing Sonar
2:45 p.m. Capt. Michael Marquez Out Cast Charters — Catch More Fish Inshore
There are also two Kids Fishing Clinics with Free Tackle Giveaways scheduled Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. I’ll be at the show all week in the Eagle Point Fishing Camp booth number 514. Stop by and visit. For more information on this event, visit houstonfishingshow.com.
Don’t forget the Fly Fishing Film Event is at Moody Gardens this Friday and Saturday, with a fly fishing clinic beginning at 3 p.m. both days.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
