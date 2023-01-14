The good news is my wife is feeling better. She had a rough couple of days. I still feel OK. I don't know if I feel 100 percent good, but I don't feel bad either. Sometimes I think it's just physiological, in my mind, that I feel bad. Funny how that can happen.

The bite is on offshore when conditions allow. Galveston Party Boats runs several types of trips. The most popular trip this time of year is their 30-hour safari. On this trip, they target yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper and grouper, but tuna is their "bread and butter." Of course these trips are dependent upon the sea conditions.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

