The good news is my wife is feeling better. She had a rough couple of days. I still feel OK. I don't know if I feel 100 percent good, but I don't feel bad either. Sometimes I think it's just physiological, in my mind, that I feel bad. Funny how that can happen.
The bite is on offshore when conditions allow. Galveston Party Boats runs several types of trips. The most popular trip this time of year is their 30-hour safari. On this trip, they target yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper and grouper, but tuna is their "bread and butter." Of course these trips are dependent upon the sea conditions.
In his latest report, Capt. Matt Smith aboard the New Buccaneer with 38 anglers came back to the dock with 55 yellowfin tuna, 207 blackfin tuna, 16 vermilion snapper and nine scamp grouper. These trips are quite affordable and they limit the number of anglers to 38.
Also, the wahoo fishing has been really good, again when sea conditions allow. The Winter Wahoo Championship Fishing Tournament is ongoing, and some impressive three-fish stringers have been weighed.
Here are the standings as of Thursday:
(Boat name — stringer weight)
SmoKing — three fish, 146 pounds
Relentless — three fish, 133.7 pounds
Maverick — three fish, 125.5 pounds
Catillac — three fish, 118.5 pounds
Synchronicity — three fish, 96.6 pounds
There are 35 boats battling for 52,500 in prize money.
The Houston Safari Club Foundation is presenting a Worldwide Hunting Expo at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston Jan. 20-23. Hunting and fishing outfitters from around the world will be present, along with outdoor gear, apparel, firearms, optics, artwork and raffles.
Tickets will be available at the door. A one-day pass is $10 and a three-day pass is $25. Children 12 and younger and those with a active military ID will be admitted for free.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
