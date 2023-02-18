So you might be questioning the title to this column.
Capt. Mike Williams has told me more than once in our many conversations, "that if you study and watch anything long enough, you will eventually see a pattern on what you're watching." That could relate to a person's behavior, even animal behaviors, such as fish, speckled trout to be exact.
Williams was a MirrOlure field tester for 60 years and kept detailed records of the movement and migration patterns of Texas trophy speckled trout. Some time ago, Williams said, "The best time to catch a state record trout was when the pear trees bloom."
Now, you might be asking yourself, "when do pear trees bloom?" Well, in a perfect world, that would the last week of February. Now, there are always variables to any equation, especially when it's dependent on the weather, but on a normal weather pattern year, this is when they bloom.
If one would go back into the state records of trophy trout caught in Texas, you would find that Mike Blackwood landed his record fish on March 16, 1975. The late Jim Wallace caught his state record on Feb. 6, 1996. Throughout the years, lots of big speckled trout have been caught during this time span, which is 38 days.
Now, here's how Williams came up with the time frame of "when the pear trees bloom." If you divide 38 by two, you'll will get 19. Add 19 to the day that Blackwood caught his fish, which was on the sixth, and you'll get 25, which basically is right in the middle of when the pear trees start to bloom in Texas.
Is this exact science? Absolutely not, but is any science exact? No, it's not. Now you might wonder, "what day should I fish this coming week and when?"
I asked Williams this question and he said, "We have a new moon on the 20th, two to three days after the full moon should be prime. The weather and winds appear to be favorable later that week, especially Thursday the 23rd. That's only two days from the 25."
Does that mean a new state-record speckled trout will be caught somewhere in Texas on the 23rd. Again, absolutely not, but you just don't ever know. All it takes is being in the right place at the right time and the right bite, along with a lot of luck!
The Saltwater Legends Series kicked off Friday, and some impressive trout were landed. The largest trout was 8.05 pounds caught by Bill Coleman. Not too shabby considering the conditions.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
