So, are you tired of this heat? Well, just kick back because it’s only going to be hotter later this week. But look on the bright side: We’re in August and on the back stretch of summer.
The other evening I spoke to my friend Capt. Jeff Larson who resides in Seadrift and makes his living on the mid-coastal waters.
Larson said, “This Texas heat wave is making fishing tough. The basic strategy is to hit the water early before the sun gets up and tries to cook us.” Larson jokingly stated that he was rinsing off a pile of fillets, not thinking about how hot the water was coming out of the faucet, and by the time he placed the last three or four fillets in a ziploc bag, they literally looked cooked, kinda like ceviche.
This time of year, just like it is here on the upper coast, the shark fishing has been really good. Plus the tarpon have shown up, and the guides who target these fish are catching them in the 80- to 100-pound class. Larson had one of his regular customers urge him to take him fishing. Larson said, “There’s tons of better tarpon guides in my area, but we went of the Port O’Connor jetties and stared drifting Coon Pops along a tide line. Luckily, I was on call for Sea Tow and about a hour into the day we had to go salvage a boat that was sinking off the beachfront.” This kind of put a end to his tarpon fishing adventure for the day.
Although not highly skilled as a tarpon guide, Larson knows how to catch the inshore species of fish in the shallow bays. He said, “Our best catches of speckled trout, redfish and flounder are happening while we’re wading. The best bite has been on live croaker and a variety of artificial lures. You can catch them on topwaters early, but once the sun rises, switching to soft plastics is a must. When we’re drift fishing, mid bay reefs have been best. There’s lots of black drum over the shell reefs and a few good trout. The best bite has been on live shrimp fished under popping corks.”
Larson mentioned as far as one trying to catch a big shark, there’s lots of them near the jetties, ship wrecks and Pass Cavallo. He said, “If you want to tarpon fish on the middle coast, I can refer you to a number of guides who specialize in tarpon fishing.”
A word of caution to the boaters,: Tides have been lower than normal, so beware. These bays are already shallow, and it’s easy to run aground if your unfamiliar with the area.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.