Ever wonder what it's like to cut the tip of your index finger with a electric fillet knife? Let me tell you, it's not pleasant. Monday, I found this out the hard way.
We use our index fingers all the time; now I'm down to one for a time being. Good news is the bleeding has stopped, and the healing begins. Luckily, I didn't cut the fingertip completely off!
Since I talked about cutting my finger with a fillet knife Monday, let me share my report with you. I fished with Mike Hranicky of League City and a friend of his, Dennis Zirpel of South Dakota. The weather was a little iffy, with winds around 15 miles per hour. I tried to find fish along a protected shoreline by Eagle Point, but we never got a bite.
I then moved out to the middle of the bay, fighting the winds and rough water. The guys hung in there with me, and landed eight nice-sized speckled trout and two black drum. The wind steadily increased, and the water became extremely rough, so we headed back to the marina around 11 a.m. All things considered, not a bad day.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie beat the rain Tuesday, and fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. They left early before the weather, and fished for a couple of hours. In that time period, they landed five speckled trout and two black drum.
Cruz said, "It wasn't bad the first hour of the morning, but the winds kicked up soon after, turning the water from slightly choppy to rough." He added that all the fish were caught on live shrimp.
My Texas City Dike expert Michael Todd reported that there are plenty of gafftop being caught from the dike. Speckled trout bite has been good at night under lights. Live shrimp is working best.
Capt. Lou Austin of Port Isabel said, "There are plenty of slot speckled trout being caught near the gas well flats, Three Islands and north of the Arroyo Colorado. Redfish bite has only been fair. Mangrove snapper action has been great, and the fish are getting bigger. The best action is occurring near the old causeway bridge, jetties and the Brownsville Channel."
Capt. Tony Gonzalez of Rockport reported good catches of speckled trout. He said, "We're seeing lots of slot-sized fish and a bunch of trout just under the legal limit of 17 inches." Gonzalez did hear recently that another guide caught and released 10 speckled trout more than 23 inches in length.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.