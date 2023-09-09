I guess the big news is we've broken out of the heat wave that has plagued us for almost two months.
By no means are we having fall-like temperatures, but it's nice to see the highs forecasted to be in the low 90s for the week. There's even a chance of precipitation each day next week. I believe we're over the hump of near 100 degree days. Fall-like temps will be here before we know it.
Let's talk about the catching in Galveston Bay. It's no secret that the annual bull red run along the jetties is just getting started. They're beginning to show up in better numbers.
The key to catching these fish is to use heavy enough tackle to keep your bait at or near the bottom. The ends of the jetties seem to produce the best bite. Fresh dead shad, cut mullet and crabs work great as bait. I suggest carrying a venting tool so you can properly release these fish. Some have a tendency to bloat after being caught.
West Galveston Bay is still producing some nice speckled trout for those wading or drifting with live croaker.
Galveston Bay is full of speckled trout, but many are short of the legal limit. Capt. Juan Cruz and I put 50 miles on the boat, running from Eagle Point and fishing various locations along the way. Cruz threw live shrimp under a cork, and I stayed with soft plastics.
We started out in the wells across from Redfish Island, and caught trout, but no keepers. We then moved over towards Smith Point, and the water was off-colored from the west/southwest wind. After fishing that off-colored water for about 45 minutes, we ran up into the middle of Trinity Bay to fish the gas wells.
A lot of the wells in Trinity have been pulled, but the pads remain. We found one particular pad that held trout, It was a bite just about every cast, but again most were just short of the limit size regulation.
We left the wells and ventured up the ship channel — one, to check the progress of the dredging, and two, to see if we could catch some fish.
The first stop on a shallow reef produced small drum. We then went above the Fred Hartman Bridge. We fished some rocks, and caught some nice drum and bull reeds, but no trout. The water is in good shape, but they still have a big dredge set up in the channel.
So, where does that leave us? I think we need a drop in the water temperature and a little rain to flush the bait out of the back of the bays. The fish are ready for a change and so are most anglers.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
