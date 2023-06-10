The other afternoon while walking through Walmart, I decided to reach out to Capt. Reanna DeLaCruz of Baffin Bay Adventures.
First, I texted her and she replied back by addressing me as "Sam." I thought that was weird, so I then called her directly, asking her "who's Sam?" She laughed and thought I was the artist Sam Caldwell.
Long story short, it was a good thing I called, because she had to replace her phone, which she lost days prior in Baffin Bay. Anyway, after a long conversation, I received this report from her.
DeLaCruz said, "We've been dealing with some scattered showers and lightning storms, but we've needed the rain, which is really good for our estuaries and the bay itself. We're seeing huge schools of mullet and bait fish along the shorelines, grass beds and over the rocks."
As far as speckled trout catches go, bright-colored paddle tail lures fished over the sand pockets in the grass beds have been accounting for some 24-inch-plus speckled trout, some nice platter-sized flounder, and redfish. The water in this area is so clear, that the angler can see the speckled trout and reds sitting in the sand pockets or potholes, according to the guide.
DeLaCruz said, "All one has to do is cast 10 or so feet past the sand pocket and reel your lure straight back through the bare area, and the fish will strike the lure. You can actually watch them eat your lure."
When the fish don't want to cooperate along the grass beds, there's no need to panic, because the famed rocks of Baffin are holding a plethora of speckled trout. I asked DeLaCruz, "What's the best way to catch the fish holding near those rocks?"
She replied, "With my anglers, I set them up on a popping cork rigged with a Gulp, fished 2.5-3 feet deep. We cast right on the edge of the rocks, fishing the lure like a live shrimp, by popping the cork to draw the strikes." Any soft plastic will also work, especially the shrimp imitation ones, she went on to say.
If all else fails, DeLaCruz said, "Go fish the drop-offs during the minor feeding periods." Sometimes these trout will seek the confines of the deeper water, laying on the bottom. Just slow roll your lure right along the bottom to entice them to bite."
The guide did mention, in closing, that summer fishing season has arrived in Baffin, with a lot more anglers fishing the waters. She said, "Be watchful, exercise patience, and remain courteous."
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
