Heat, heat, and more heat, along with strong winds from southwest, have curtailed the speckled trout bite in Galveston Bay.
It's been a rough week of catching, especially if you're just seeking speckled trout. There are still some anglers finding trout, but, overall, the fishing is slow.
This past Friday, Don Holley fished with Les Garrett and Jon Griffey of Fort Worth. These three anglers drifted over Confederate Reef in west Galveston Bay with live shrimp fished under popping corks. Holley reported that they caught numerous under-sized speckled trout, one bonnet head shark, and Garrett landed a 24-inch redfish. Holley said, "Overall, fishing was slow."
The Sisters Helping Sisters Fishing Tournament, which was held this past Saturday, was a success.
For the third straight year, Shari Leonard and Ann Curry took home first place in the guided division. These two ladies fished with Capt. Sammy Flores. In the non-guided division, congratulations goes out to Jerami Waddell, Enrique Silva and Maycee Mitchell. From what I gather, lots of teams never weighed in a fish. Overall, it was a tough day of catching.
Robert Rodriguez confirmed that catching was slow. Fishing most of the day and well into the evening from his dock in Offatts Bayou, he failed to catch any keeper trout or reds.
Rodriguez said, "I threw everything I had at them: live shrimp, finger mullet, dead bait. I even cut up lady fish that I had caught. The wind was strong out of the south, and the tide was going out." He did land two keeper black drum, the biggest one a little more than 21 inches in length.
Capt. Mark Leaseburg fished with two gentlemen who called me at the last minute. Since I'm playing nurse to my wife, I sent them to Leaseburg. They launched from Eagle Point, and began catching black drum pretty quickly. Leaseburg then left the drum, after they boxed a few, looking for some speckled trout.
While searching for trout, one of his anglers caught and released a 5-foot gar. Leaseburg finally went back to where they were catching black drum, and stumbled upon a few speckled trout before calling it a day. Some days you shouldn't leave fish to go find them.
The forecast is still showing a change in the wind direction come Thursday. There's also a chance of precipitation in the forecast; although it's small, it's still a chance. We could use some rain. That system out if the far Atlantic seems to be getting a little more organized. We'll know more later this week. Until then, try to stay cool.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.