Well, the sun finally busted out through the clouds Sunday afternoon. It made for a pleasant afternoon, and then the cooler air temperatures settled in on Monday. Temperatures will be climbing back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Fog could return overnight both days.

Chris Edwards of Catch a Trophy Guide Service reported that the hybrid striper bite has been great. Live shad in the 3- to 6-inch range has been the bait of choice. However, 0.5- to 1-ounce white or chartreuse jig heads rigged with a Zoom Super Fluke are also drawing strikes.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

