Well, the sun finally busted out through the clouds Sunday afternoon. It made for a pleasant afternoon, and then the cooler air temperatures settled in on Monday. Temperatures will be climbing back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Fog could return overnight both days.
Chris Edwards of Catch a Trophy Guide Service reported that the hybrid striper bite has been great. Live shad in the 3- to 6-inch range has been the bait of choice. However, 0.5- to 1-ounce white or chartreuse jig heads rigged with a Zoom Super Fluke are also drawing strikes.
According to Edwards, anglers should locate the schools of your bottom machine, and jig the baits vertically or slow troll through the fish. The stripers are on main lake points, humps, deep river channels and valleys. The schools have been suspended or near the bottom.
Edwards said, "The crappie action is fair." The fish have been holding on deeper brush piles and bridge pilings in 12-24 feet of water. Minnows and standard crappie jigs are producing some nice "slab" sized fish.
While were talking about Lake Conroe, I inquired about the catfish. Edwards reported that the bite is strong. He's been landing some really big blues between 15-50 pounds with a lot of fish in the 30-pound class. The best baits have been night crawlers and fresh-cut shad.
Robert Drew and his wife fished along the Clear Lake Channel using Gulps under popping corks. Drew reported a excellent redfish bite, as they landed 15 in total. Drew said, "the water temp was 67 and the best bite was late morning."
The outdoor world lost another good one in the passing of Larry Bozka. His writings and photos will live on forever as he rejoices in the Kingdom. My condolences to his family and his friends.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
