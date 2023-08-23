How did you spend your Wednesday morning? I found myself heading to the Texas Parks & Wildlife office in La Marque to renew my licenses.
First, I missed the exit coming from Galveston and had to drive to Dallas to make a U-turn in order to head back south on I-45. I was only kidding about driving to Dallas, but many of the exits are not where you would think they should be with all the construction. The office visit went smoothly, and it wasn't as crowded as I thought it would be.
Just a reminder, Sept. 1 is right around the corner. If you don't have a year-to-date license, then you need to renew yours. You can renew online at tpwd.texas.gov/business. If you're a fishing guide, you must go in person with your U.S. Coast Guard credentials. By the way, at the office, it's cash or check, no credit cards.
I reached out to Capt. Jim Leavelle, who makes his home in Corpus Christi but fishes out of Riviera Beach in the back end of Baffin Bay. The first words out of Leavelle's mouth were, "The rains from Tropical Storm Harold were very welcoming as the storm swept through South Texas."
According to the guide, the rain helped to lower the extremely high water temperature in the bay. The winds associated with Harold raised the tide level significantly.
Leavelle went onto say, "We've been plagued by significantly low tides for two months. The tide has been running a foot or more, even during the high tide. The storm surge associated with Harold's wind should be our ace in the hole.'"
Leavelle believes the push of fresh saltwater and higher tides will not only "kick start a better bite," but it will add miles to fishable waters along the shorelines. He ended the conversation by saying, "Thank you Lord for the fresh start."
Speaking of a fresh start, there's a new bait camp located on Chocolate Bayou at Horseshoe Bend Marina. The name of the bait camp is Borm Bait Shack, 7301 County Road 203a, Liverpool. I suggest reaching them by phone at 409-996-0005 for their hours of operation and bait supply. You can also check them out on Facebook at Borm Bait Shack.
It's hard to imagine, but hunting season is right around the corner. Yes, that's right, I did say hunting season. That's even more of an incentive to renew your license now.
Lastly, red snapper and amberjack season will close at 12:01 a.m. Friday. This is for federal waters for hire vessels (charters).
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.