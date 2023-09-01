Hard to believe that it's the first day of September. I have always considered this month as the month of transition. Now, why do I call it the transitional month?
School session is in for grade schools and colleges. Football season officially kicks off. We're nearing the peak of hurricane season. Let's not forget, hunting season begins in Texas. Our fishery also goes through a transition this month.
If you've fished along enough, you might have some insight into what I've just stated. I've studied these movements of fish for a long time. Like all of God's creatures, they adapt to the different seasons of the year. September begins the change from a summer type pattern to a fall/winter pattern.
The shorter days trigger a movement in the fish. The first fish to sense a change in the season are the bull reds. You'll see many more anglers catching them along the beach, passes and jetties. We'll see more flounder being caught, as the days become shorter.
September is a great month for tarpon along the upper coast. Some of the largest fish of the year are caught in this month.
As far as speckled trout, there's a notable transition in these fish. First, for the most part, speckled trout have finished their spawn for the year. This big full moon probably sealed the deal on this. Now what happens to them? Those fish that have migrated into the bay from the gulf will begin to return to the gulf. That leaves us with our resident trout — those fish that live in the bay year-round.
These fish will begin a move, a migration to the northern reaches of Galveston Bay. Why? They're following the bait, the food that they forage on. This time of year, that would be shrimp. As salty as the bay is, those shrimp are in the back reaches of the bays and bayous.
The shorter days and subtle changes in the water temperature, along with some rain and outgoing tides, pull those shrimp out into the bay, where the trout will be waiting. This is why you'll see an increase in the amount of gulls working the water.
Will ever fish follow this pattern? Absolutely not, but if you studied their movement as long as I have, you do notice the same pattern, year in and year out.
As for fishing Saturday, the weather should be good, Tides are running higher than normal. Trout are being caught in west Galveston Bay. Guide Rock Handrich reported catching them on live croakers over deep shell.
In upper Galveston Bay, Duaine Cage found some reds and black drum by the Houston Yacht Club. Juan Cruz and I fished Trinity Bay and found some speckled trout. We then moved up into a bayou and caught some redfish and black drum.
Don't forget to renew those fishing licenses.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
