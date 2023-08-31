That's right, the Coastal Conservation Association STAR Tournament concludes 6 p.m. Monday, but there's still time to get on that leader board.
Here's the breakdown on the tournament heading into the final days.
• Redfish red tag division
Seven tags confirmed, three spots still open
• Redfish blue tag division
Four blue tags confirmed, six spots remain open
• Inshore division
Sheepshead: 1st place- 11 pounds, 11 ounces; 2nd place- 9 pounds, 8 ounces; 3rd place- 9 pounds; 4th place- 9 pounds; 5th place- 8 pounds, 8 ounces
Gafftop: 1st place- 8 pounds, 1 ounce; 2nd place- 6 pounds, 8 ounces; 3rd place- 5 pounds, 14 ounces; 4th place- 5 pounds, 14 ounces; 5th place- 5 pounds, 13 ounces
Black drum: 1st place- 17 pounds, 13 ounces; 2nd place- 17 pounds, 8 ounces; 3rd place- 16 pounds, 15 ounces; 4th place- 13 pounds, 10 ounces; 5th place- 13 pounds, 6 ounces
• Offshore division
Kingfish: 1st place- 48 pounds, 4 ounces; 2nd place- 44 pounds, 8 ounces; 3rd place- 43 pounds, 2 ounces; 4th place- 43 pounds; 5th place: 38 pounds, 15 ounces
Dorado: 1st place- 45 pounds, 13 ounces; 2nd place- 32 pounds, 14 ounces; 3rd place- 32 pounds, 2 ounces; 4th place- 31 pounds, 12 ounces; 5th place- 31 pounds, 10 ounces
Ling/cobia: 1st place- 80 pounds, 10 ounces; 2nd place- 74 pounds; 3rd place- 66 pounds, 5 ounces; 4th place- 63 pounds, 3 ounces; 5th place- 56 pounds, 5 ounces
Red snapper: 1st place- 29 pounds, 11 ounces; 2nd place- 25 pounds, 5 ounces; 3rd place- 22 pounds, 10 ounces; 4th place- 22 pounds, 1 ounce; 5th place- 21 pounds, 13 ounces
• STAR teens division
Sheepshead: 1st place- 7 pounds, 6 ounces; 2nd place- 7 pounds; 3rd place- 6 pounds, 9 ounces; 4th place: 6 pounds, 2 ounces; 5th place: 5 pounds, 7 ounces
Gafftop: 1st place- 7 pounds, 11 ounces; 2nd place- 5 pounds, 10 ounces; 3rd place- 5 pounds, 8 ounces; 4th place- 5 pounds 4 ounces; 5th place- 5 pounds, 3 ounces
• STAR kids division
Sheepshead: 1st place- 5 pounds, 7 ounces; 2nd place- 5 pounds, 6 ounces; 3rd place- 5 pounds, 3 ounces; 4th place- 4 pounds, 14 ounces; 5th place- 4 pounds, 9 ounces
Gafftop: 1st place- 5 pounds, 10 ounces; 2nd place- 5 pounds, 8 ounces; 3rd place- 5 pounds, 7 ounces; 4th place- 4 pounds, 15 ounces; 5th place- 4 pounds, 14 ounces
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.


