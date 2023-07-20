With a little more than six weeks left until the conclusion of the 2023 Coastal Conservation Association STAR Tournament, there has been some movement on the leaderboard.
First, two more tagged redfish were caught — one in the red truck/boat division and the other in the blue boat package division. This is not official until the pending polygraph results are in.
The sheephead division leader is now 11 pounds, 11 ounces. Gafftop has been bumped up to 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and the black drum leader is now a whopping 17.5 pounds.
In the offshore division, the only change at the top is with the dorado. A 32-pound, 2-ounce fish now sits on top.
Galveston Bay is the same old song and dance. There are pockets of decent trout being caught, but they're not everywhere. Those fishing live croakers are faring the best.
I fished with Anthony Torres on Monday, and we found a school of feeding trout early. Throwing soft plastic lures in 7 feet of water, we probably caught 30 speckled trout in an hour. Out of those 30 that were caught, only one was a keeper. That was no problem because Torres doesn't keep any fish.
We then moved out to the ship channel and fished some rocks with live shrimp under popping corks. We landed a couple more trout, some solid black drum and sheepshead, along with one slot red. I kept a few of these for dinner.
The same day, Capt. Juan Cruz ran Larry and Jessica Almaraz. They were celebrating their anniversary by taking a fishing charter. Cruz ran out to a pile of rocks early that morning and landed on the black drum. When the bite stopped, they had boxed eight keepers.
Cruz decided to then run up north, seeing if the water was in any better shape. It wasn't, but they did finish off their limit of drum. With a few live shrimp left, he headed back down to the rock pile and found some waiting sheephead — large ones, too. These two anglers boxed five of them and called it a day before it became unbearably hot.
Our forecast is still holding onto increasing chances of rain for this coming weekend. This could lower our feel-like temperatures, but it will be short-lived. Any bite of rain will help at this point.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
