I have a couple of housekeeping items to discuss before I jump into the fishing reports.
First, the header from yesterday’s column should have read “mixed catches,” not “back catches.” Secondly, some asked the question, “Where is Eagle Point?” Eagle Point is located in Northern Galveston County in San Leon.
A reader inquired about the annual stocking of rainbow trout in our area. So here is a quick rundown of the most recent stockings:
1. American Legion Park in Missouri City
2. Burke Crenshaw Lake In Pasadena
3. Carver Parker Lake in Texas City
4. Herman Little Pond in Spring
5. Community Park Lake in Missouri City
Joe Bukowski fished Nassau Bay in Clear Lake. He reported the water temperature hovering around the 57-degree mark. Bukowski said, “I fished from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. I had two bites during that time, while fishing in 5-6 feet of water.” By far, this was probably his slowest day all winter.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield with Rod Bending Charters said, “The sheepshead are pretty active with live shrimp thrown tight up against the jetty rocks.” They’re also catching a few big black drum out on the flats off the jetties. The best bite has been on blue crabs and fresh dead shad.
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service has been wading shallow and catching some impressive speckled trout and redfish. West said, “We’re using soft plastics and mullet imitation plugs. The better fish prefer the plugs.” West also mentioned that the back of East Galveston Bay is fresh, as well as the back end of Trinity Bay.
Amanda Steffen of Port Mansfield Fishing Charters and Sunset House Motel reported that the anglers going offshore into state waters have returned to the dock with some impressive-sized red snapper. They’re even catching a few grouper in state waters.
Wednesday afternoon, our chance of rain rises to 80 percent. We really don’t need any more precipitation, especially heavy rain. While some rain is good, it’s now time for parts of Galveston Bay to “salt back up.” Praying they miss this forecast.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.