Cinco de Mayo, for those of you who may not know, translates to the fifth of May. This day came to be from a unexpected Mexican army victory over France in the Battle of Puebla, which took place May 5, 1862.
This is a celebration of Mexican heritage, mostly observed by Mexican-Americans here in the United States, and also in Puebla Mexico. A special rock on the south Galveston jetty also shares the name Cinco de Mayo, and for a good reason.
In a book Capt. Mike Williams is writing called “The Great Galveston Jetties,” he gives specific rocks specific names. He calls these special rocks “Paititi Spots,” a location where big trout frequent. I identify these rocks that he has given names, separating themselves from all the other granite rocks that make up the Galveston jetties.
If you keep up with my column, you’ve heard me mention “Mike Williams Rock.” According to Williams, “This is one of the very best spots to catch large speckled trout, and is found 50 yards past and east of the boat cut on the channel side of the north jetty.”
Now, for the nuts and bolts for this column. If one rounds the end of the south Galveston jetty, you’ll be on the Gulf side of the rocks. If you follow the south jetty down towards the beach, you’ll notice a change in the rocks.
Williams said, “It’s easy to see the change in the formation of these rocks, for they’ll go from jagged looking to a more flatter look to them.” “Cinco de Mayo Rock” received its name because every year in early May during the Tides of Taurus, big speckled trout are caught in this location.
The easiest access is by boat, but those anglers who are young and vibrant can walk out onto the south jetty, starting at the beach, and reach this stretch of rocks. The best bait for these large speckled trout is a live finfish, fished under a cork or free-lined. Williams said, “The best time of day is right before the sun rises, or right before the sun sets.”
It easy for Williams to remember when these big trout come to this location because it falls on Cinco de Mayo, which also happens to be his birthday. Hence, why he named this location Cinco de Mayo, because it falls on May 5.
Speckled trout fishing in Galveston Bay has been good. I’ll catch you up on all the action in the next column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.