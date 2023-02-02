I don't want to be the bearer of bad news, but since I'm writing this column on Groundhog Day, I might as well give you the result.
Thursday, in Gobbler's Knob Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog, saw his shadow. That means six more weeks of winter. Now mind you, during the past 10 years, he's been accurate 40 percent of the time. Do I care? Not really, I just want some sunshine!
We're moving into the time of year when some big fish are caught.
There has already been a number of big black bass taken from lakes around Texas, especially O.H. Ivie. With that said, just recently, a large speckled trout was landed in West Galveston Bay, and there has been some reports of other big fish caught down the coast.
Which brings me to the question, can the current Texas speckled trout record ever be broken?
According to Texas catch records, the state record trout is 15.60 pounds, 37.25 inches, caught by Carl Rowland fly fishing. The fish was measured and weighed in the boat on the water, was photographed and released.
Until then, the record was held by Jim Wallace, who caught the fish on conventional tackle using a Corky lure. Wallace took the fish into a local marina, where it was weighted on certified scales in front of other anglers not fishing with him as witnesses. Wallace's fish weighed 13.69 pounds.
Now, let's say you're fishing a bay, and on that day, you land a speckled trout measuring 34 inches. You then take the fish in to be weighted on a certified scale. It ends up weighing 14 pounds. A great fish, but not a record. How would you feel?
I presented this scenario to Capt. Mike Williams, who has pursued trophy trout for a number of years. He replied, "Highly disappointed." I would agree considering the fish was weighted on a certified scale in front of other witnesses besides those who fished with you.
Williams believes the current record speckled trout should be listed in the Texas saltwater fly fishing records only, not in the conventional (rod and reel) records for the state, too. I agree with Williams 100 percent.
Rowland's record catch on a fly will be tough to beat. Wallace's record fish on rod and reel can be beat. In my mind, Wallace's fish is the state record trout on documentation alone.
I wish Texas Parks & Wildlife would amend the record book, and place Wallace's fish back on top in the saltwater rod and reel category. Not just for the record to be broken, but the late Wallace deserves the title as current speckled trout record holder on rod and reel
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
