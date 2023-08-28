The big news in the weather is the hurricane that has set its sights on the west coast of Florida. This is a stark reminder that we’re heading into the brunt of hurricane season.
September is typically the most active month for named storms. I pray that this will be the only tropical system that will come close to the United States this year.
Michael Todd sent me a text message from the Texas City Dike and it read, “The redfish are beginning to move.” Todd is speaking of bull reds. We’re getting nearer to the annual bull redfish run on the Upper Coast.
My West End angling friend Dahna Hull fished the surf Sunday morning. She was in the water at first light. Using live croaker, Hull caught 10 speckled trout before 8 a.m. She said, “The ‘dawn patrol,’ those that wade the surf, were out in full force, and everyone was catching fish. When the water green’s up, the surf can be full of speckled trout.”
I fished this past Friday and Saturday. On both days, I had trips with customers who wanted to learn about Galveston Bay. So, I met both groups at Eagle Point.
Friday, I fished with Ben Biela and John Barber. Biela just recently purchased an SCB tower boat and wanted to learn the area. We took a quart of shrimp, but pretty much threw plastics all day. We fished three different wells, catching speckled trout at each one. Then we ran over towards Trinity and caught some more trout, first on over some shallow oyster shell, then hit a couple of wells out in the middle of the bay.
Saturday, I fished with Jim Guillory and his son. This gentleman was more interested in learning Trinity, so after making a couple of stops in the wells outside of Eagle Point, we headed that way.
We ran the whole bay. The water was good all the way back to Jack’s Pocket. Birds were working over schools of gafftop. Then back towards the spillway along the west shoreline, we found more birds. This time with a few trout under them, but mostly gafftop. The water temp in the bay is hovering around 90 degrees.
It’s good to see the birds starting to work. Maybe it’s a sign that cooler temperatures are on the way. Let’s keep those Floridians in our prayers.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
