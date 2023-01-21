Albert Einstein stated that "The only source of knowledge is experience." When it comes to fishing, I firmly believe this quote holds true.
There are many written books, articles and even videos on how to catch speckled trout. Lots of the information is excellent and a great resource of gaining knowledge about the sport. True knowledge of how and where to catch speckled trout, though, comes from years of experience pursuing these fish.
After reading and re-reading my column from Saturday, I pray that it made sense to even the average fisherman. The two guides I mentioned in the column have the experience, thus the knowledge. I used the word "guides," because in this day and age, most anyone can be a "captain." When I started my career, I was a guide, one of no more than 20 on Galveston Bay.
Reader Frank Mencacci chimed in this morning with an email on his take from Saturday's column. First, he agreed habitat plays an important part in the health of a fishery. He then questioned himself asking, does the increase in the numbers of dolphin, pelicans and other fish competing for a dwindling food source (bait), is a reason for the lack of larger trout?
Mencacci said, "Animals don't grow large unless there's an adequate food supply. I grew up in Galveston and can't remember ever seeing as many dolphins or pelicans, as we do today." Just another perspective, but he sees the problem.
I spoke to Don Farmer. Farmer and Capt. (guide) Mickey Eastman founded the Gulf Coast Trout Masters Tournament almost 30 years ago. Farmer went through some old tournament records and the fish weighed in were of notable size. In one tournament out of Sabine Lake, more than 50 5-pound trout were brought to the board.
There's always variables to any question. People that may have just started fishing 10 years ago may think it's great, there's not a problem. Capt. Mike Williams has coined this phrase, "They don't know, cause they don't know," which is a perfect ending to this column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
