How many of you remember watching the television series called M.A.S.H.? It was based on a medical unit during the Korean War. During the show's long tenure, there was an episode titled "Bug Out." This is where they had to quickly move the encampment.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, everyone in the Houston Fishing Show "Bugged Out." I look forward to being home and getting back out on the water. There's a bit of sadness in my heart because I will not see many of the longtime exhibitor friends until next year.
Capt. Derrick Greene, owner of In The Zone Charters, had a banner day on the water Saturday. The five anglers that he took out returned to the docks with a big catch of black drum, a handful of sheepshead and a few redfish. They also played catch and release with a number of bull reds. Greene fished the Galveston jetties using live shrimp as bait.
Capt. Bobby Hall, also of In The Zone Charters, took a group of guys out to the Galveston jetties recently. They enjoyed a day of catching and releasing big over-sized black drum, keeper-sized black drum, and a few sheepshead.
Capt. Jim Leavelle was back wading the waters of Baffin Bay. Just like he thought, with the passing of this little front, the big fish became active. Craig Chiboroski caught and released a 29-inch speckled trout. The "big girls." came out to play Saturday.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters in the Freeport area had a banner day of fishing with Jeremy McDanial, Josh Booker, Adam Evans and Tucker Ray. These anglers are from the north Houston area.
Segall said, "Today was awesome. These guys usually fish offshore with me, but opted for a inshore experience." Segall took them to an area where he caught fish a week ago, and the fish were still there. This was Ray's first saltwater fishing trip, and he promptly hooked into a solid redfish. They also landed lots of sheepshead and black drum.
Segall said, "We caught well over 60 fish total, although not all of them were keepers. It didn't matter to these guys, they just enjoyed the catching." In all, they brought back four slot reds, a handful of sheepshead and black drum, and one lone keeper speckled trout. The fish were caught on live shrimp.
Seawolf Park anglers are catching a good number of big black drum from the pier and off the rocks. Remember, the park is running a black drum tournament, and it's not too late to enter.
I'm looking forward to this coming week. My wife and I have a "date" Monday to see the movie "Jesus Revolution" and then dinner. Thanks to all those who stopped by the fishing show. I enjoyed meeting every one of you.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.