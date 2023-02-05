It finally warmed up by Saturday afternoon. In fact, it was warm enough to wear shorts Sunday, as long as you're not running a boat across the bay. We might see the return of fog Monday and Tuesday, so be prepared if you're planning on running the open bay.
A few reports trickled in over the weekend. There are not many anglers on the open bay, but I have some information to pass along.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished the upper end of Galveston Bay and reported that the water is still off-colored because of some freshwater runoff. Using live shrimp, he and his group of anglers managed to land a couple of keeper specs, a handful of black drum and sheepshead, along with one bull red.
Cruz said, "I just stayed in one little area and picked away at the fish that would bite. The further north you went, the worse the water got." Cruz believes the water should clear within a week — that is, if Houston doesn't receive any substantial amount of rain.
Capt. James Plaag of Silver King Adventures said, "We've been pecking on them the last couple of days, a lot more bites than fish."
Plaag mentioned he's been fishing in 2-5 feet of water and catching trout to 4 pounds, along with a few reds and even some black drum. According to the guide, the best bite has been on pink/yellow MirrOlure Soft Dines, and Bass Assassin Sea Shad in the Laguna Shrimp color.
I ran around the middle bay with Capt. Mark Leaseburg as he needed to put some hours on his new motor. Leaseburg last year obtained his captains license, and will run occasional trips for me. We launched around mid morning, right at the end of a outgoing tide. The water around Eagle Point was off-colored.
We then headed north up to Seabrook, where the water has a tannic look to it. We then headed back to Eagle Point and around the corner towards April Fool Point. The tide was now coming in, and the water had turned green. That outgoing tide early pulls that dirty water from up north.
I should have some more reports to pass along, if the weather holds. There are just not that many folks out fishing.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
