After a wind-blown Friday, Saturday is still shaping up to be a perfect day for fishing and/or boating.
We may experience some patchy fog early, but it should clear quickly. Winds will be light from the west/northwest early, then shifting towards the north/northeast and remain light. Skies will start off partly cloudy, turning to mostly sunny by mid-day.
The Galveston jetties will be hopping with boats. While many anglers will be targeting the big black drum, those seeking sheepshead, keeper drum and slot reds should do well by fishing live shrimp up tight to the rocks. Popping corks, free-lined shrimp and Texas or Carolina rigs can be used. If you’re not getting bit, change your presentation of the bait.
Waders have been finding a few speckled trout along the shorelines of east Galveston Bay. If you’re not into wading, I suggest checking on the open bay reefs — such as Hanna’s, Pepper’s, Elm Grove and even Whitehead and Deep Reef, which is on the north shoreline of the bay. The best way to locate fish on these reefs is to drift-throwing live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastic lures.
Capt. Tag Anderson over at Double Bayou in Trinity Bay said, “When the wind allows, we’re catching a lot of fish drifting over shell in 3-4 feet of water. Down South, soft plastics have been working well.”
When the wind blows, they’re targeting redfish and the occasional speckled trout in the bayou using live shrimp under popping corks. According to the guide, the bay is overall in good shape, and the spring pattern has set in.
Overall, catches out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp have been fair. On my trips, we’re catching a mix of black drum, speckled trout and the occasional red and sheepshead. The wind this time of year can be tough for fishing from this area. Once it stabilizes, the bite will become more consistent.
There’s still a mix of black drum, reds and speckled trout being caught in the northern reaches of Galveston Bay, mostly on live shrimp under popping corks.
West bay has seen flurries of good action. Redfish, speckled trout and black drum have come from various locations, shorelines, coves and open bay reefs. Live shrimp and soft plastics have been the bait of choice.
Boat ramps will probably become crowded. Practice patience, and don’t let it ruin your day. Enjoy all that God created, and may your catches be abundant.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
