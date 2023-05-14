Have you ever publicly spoken to a group of complete strangers? The very first time I was asked to speak in front of a large group, I was as nervous as a mouse being stared down by a cat. Now, it's become second nature, and I really enjoy the opportunity.
My seminar Saturday at South Shore Harbor in League City went really well. The Freedom Boat Club members were very receptive to what I had to say, even taking notes during the two-hour seminar on boating and fishing Galveston Bay.
For those who may not know, Freedom Boat Club offers people the opportunity to own a boat without ever having to purchase one. They offer a full line of bay boats consisting of Boston Whalers and Pathfinders. For those folks who just want to cruise, they have Sea-Rays and Tritoons available. After my seminar, I stayed around just to watch the operation of the club, and I have to say I was highly impressed.
Speaking of seminars, do you know that College of the Mainland has continuing education classes on saltwater fishing? That's right, fishing classes on saltwater angling for people of all ages. This class is taught by Tom La Santa. Registration is now open for the summer session. Here's a rundown of the three classes being offered.
• Saltwater night fishing: Thursdays, June 22-July 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., cost $79
Classroom instruction and nighttime fishing excursions guaranteed to improve chances of catching fish. These excursions will include both pier and surf fishing from Texas City to Galveston.
This class is strictly catered to those anglers 50 years or older. This course will teach how to catch fish and unveil tricks that will build confidence to fish anywhere. It covers proper tackle, baits, casting, landing and cleaning of fish, and even the rules and regulations of the species of fish in Texas, along with maintaining equipment. There will be fishing excursions to Texas City and Galveston offered to participants.
• Saltwater fishing next level: Wednesdays, June 14-Aug. 2, 9-11 a.m., cost $30
This advanced class will focus on seasonal fishing patterns in multiple fishing locations — including surf, pier, wade and jetty fishing. The class will also discuss the newest products on the market available to the angler. Course includes fishing excursions around Galveston Bay.
I met La Santa a couple of years ago when he invited me to do a presentation to one of his classes. He started this class because he was astonished by how many people live near the waters of Galveston Bay, but never fished. Most told him they felt intimidated to even try because they had no clue on how to begin to learn. That's when he approached College of the Mainland to host these classes.
Fishing reports have been a the slim side because of the conditions. Hopefully, the weather stabilizes next week, and folks get back out on the water. Please send in your reports and photos to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
