In my recent columns, there have been ever increasing catch reports of large black drum. Most of the reported catches have come off the Galveston jetties and the Texas City Dike.
The fish that these reports are referring to are way more than the legal keeper size of 30 inches. Earlier this week, loyal column follower Daniel Pickett asked if I would elaborate a little on the tackle and rigging used to catch these black drum. With the drum run just in its beginning stages, I thought this would be the perfect time for this column.
So, I enlisted the knowledge of Capt. Mike Williams, who has fished the Galveston jetties longer than any person I know. The very best location is a spot that’s 60 yards east of the north jetty boat cut, channel side. He’s fished this location for 60 years and calls it the “Mike Williams Rock.” There is a rock on the north jetty that he would line up with before the use of a GPS.
The best bait for drum is a live blue crab — fresh frozen will work, but live is best. Williams removes the claws and saves them for eating. He then pulls the top shell off, and either halves or quarters the crab, depending upon its size.
According to Williams, black drum are not line shy, so he makes leaders that are durable and long lasting. First, Williams uses two pieces of 200-pound test Ande monofilament line — one 30 inches in length, the other 15 inches.
After he cuts the line to length, he then crimps a large black barrel swivel to one end, slides on a 2- to 6-ounce egg weight onto the 30-inch leader and crimps another large barrel swivel to the other end. Then, he crimps the 15-inch leader onto the barrel swivel of the 30-inch leader, and finally a 16/0 circle hook to the bare end.
He bends the barb down on the hook, which allows for easy release. Williams never gaffs large black drum or bull reds. Williams said, “You can grab this guide tough leader at the weight, and pull the fish into the boat.”
Williams suggests having a variety of leaders, pre-made with various weights. The stronger the tidal flow, a heavier weight is needed. The bait needs to be on the bottom. As far as hooking the crab, you can run the hook directly through the bottom shell, or through the crab’s leg sockets.
The best times to catch these fish is now through the full moon in April. I hope this helps anyone reading and wanting to go catch these big fish.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
