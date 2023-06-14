Results reported from two recent fishing tournaments By CAPT. DAVID DILLMAN Capt. David Dillman Reel Report Jun 14, 2023 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Capt. David Dillman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I received the results of two local tournaments held within the last two weeks. Here are the results of these tournaments.NINTH ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS FISHING TOURNAMENT (MAY 31)• Team division five-trout stringer1st place: 21.05 pounds — Roy Crush, Zach Vercher, Shawn Allen and Jeff Pavloch2nd place: 21.01 pounds — Sean and Lisa Wilchek, Rob Anderson and David Tamay3rd place: 18.07 pounds — Tony Ragsdale, Billy Doonley, Danny Carter and Wayne Shultz• Open division three-trout, or two-trout and one-red1st place: Juan Gonzalez — 15.14 pounds2nd place: David Parker — 15.02 pounds3rd place: Mike Mazariegos — 13.02 pounds• Largest redfish1st place: Steve Guerra — 8.12 pounds2nd place: J.D. Carver — 8.10 pounds3rd place: Chris Villareal — 8.03 pounds• Largest speckled trout1st place: Jeffery Michael — 5.14 pounds2nd place: Sean Wilchek — 3.09 pounds3rd place: J.D. Carver — 3.01 poundsPATRICK F. DOYLE FISHING TOURNAMENT (JUNE 8)• Live bait division five-trout stringer1st place: First Financial Benefits with Capt. Gary McAnnich2nd place: Doyle Boys with Capt. Hunter Thiem3rd place: Correct Electric with Capt. David Parker• Lure division1st place: PFD with Capt. Ben Boudreaux2nd place: Edward Jones with Capt. L.G. Boyd3rd place: Crusty Hookers with Capt. James Plaag• Title division1st place: Doyle Boys2nd place: SLT-Crystal Beach3rd place: SLT-Bryan• Largest trout1st place: Bridgette-Frabotta1st place, Title division: Andrea Gobep• Mitchell Chuoke Jr. Memorial Industry Trophy: Correct Electric

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273. 