This past Saturday, two fishing tournaments were held, with the weigh-in taking place at Capt. Mark's Bastrop Bayou Marina. Here are the results from each tournament.
Results reported from trout, redfish tournaments
Capt. David Dillman
Reel Report
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- In Galveston County, one man, one pharmacy battle overdoses
- Some Dickinson apartment residents face homelessness after eviction
- 'It was a message from God': Texas City woman avoids barrage because she went to church
- Galveston man charged, suspected in Christmas fentanyl deaths
- Galveston County likely near top for fentanyl overdoses
- First refillery opens in Galveston: fried-chicken fans cluck about Hangry Joe's in La Marque
- Texas City man sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2020 shooting
- Major cases headed to Galveston County courts in 2023
- Newly sworn Galveston County treasurer to forgo $117,000 salary
- One deadly shooting of 2020 spate heads to trial
Collections
- Galveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine Center
- Plungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics program
- Nia Cultural Center celebrates Kwanzaa
- Ruby Princess marks cruise line’s return to Galveston
- Santa makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers
- Veterans’ legacies honored with wreaths
- Brand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody Gardens
- Polar Express Delivers Christmas Magic
Commented
- Democrats want to replace God with government (101)
- An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79)
- Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79)
- Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (64)
- Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (53)
- Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (42)
- We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36)
- Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35)
- Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
- Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.