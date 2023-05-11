This past Saturday the Galveston Redish Series hosted its second tournament of the year, the Savage Trucking Open. Weigh-in was at Harborwalk Marina in Hitchcock. Here are the results from that event:
• Boat division heaviest two-fish stringer
1st place: Zack Fletcher/Ryan Curbello — 17.40 pounds
2nd place: Michael Fesco/Holden Ashworth — 16.59 pounds
3rd place: Robert Jones/Tim Munos — 16.56 pounds
• Boat division heaviest redfish
1st place: Zack Fletcher/Ryan Curbello — 9.56 pounds
2nd place: Robert Jones/Tim Munos — 9.10 pounds
3rd place: Clint Kilgore/Bailey Simpson — 9.07 pounds
• Boat division most spots redfish
1st place: Robert Jones/Tim Munos — 20 spots
2nd place: Craig King/Tommy Shelton — 11 spots
3rd place: Mike Cubbage/Tammy Wyatt — 9 spots
• Kayak division heaviest two-fish stringer
1st place: Evan Tu/Johnathan Meadows — 16.86 pounds
2nd place: Joe Arthur — 16.31 pounds
3rd place: James Garner/Tony Dugue — 16.20 pounds
• Kayak division heaviest redfish
1st place: Marco Garza/Reggie Chapa — 8.69 pounds
2nd place: Evan Tu/Johnathan Meadows — 8.60 pounds
3rd place: James Garner/Tony Dugue — 8.53 pounds
• Kayak division most spots
1st place: Chris Hart/Todd Hart — 4 spots
2nd place: Brandon Perez/Max Perez — 4 spots
3rd place: Ben Maldonado/Tim Engel — 3 spots
• Youth division heaviest two-fish stringer
1st place: Bryson Adams — 11.51 pounds
2nd place: Elizabeth Cooper/Justin Cooper — 9.69 pounds
3rd place: Mark Richards/Tanner Richards — 8.62 pounds
• Youth division heaviest redfish
1st place: Mark Richards/Tanner Richards — 8.82 pounds
2nd place: Bryson Adams — 5.76 pounds
• Youth division most spots
1st place: Elizabeth Cooper/Justin Cooper — 2 spots
2nd place: Bryson Adams — 2 spots
3rd place: Mark Richards/Tanner Richards — 2 spots
The Ladies Tournament took place Sunday, and here are the results of that event:
• Heaviest two-fish stringer
1st place: Abby Barlow/Tamra Wyatt — 14.96 pounds
2nd place: Patty Decker/Cindy Ramon — 14.90 pounds
3rd place: Amy McCutcheon — 13.33 pounds
• Heaviest redfish
1st place: Patty Decker/Cindy Ramon — 8.45 pounds
2nd place: Abby Barlow/Tamra Wyatt — 8.10 pounds
3rd place: Debbie May/Crystal Jordan — 8.00 pounds
• Most spots
1st place: Sarah Bosenbury/Rebecca Jaramillo — 4 spots
2nd place: Taryn Holt/Madelyn Roeder — 4 spots
3rd place: Abby Barlow/Tamra Wyatt — 3 spots
Congratulations to all who fished, and thank you Hunter Welch for another successful tournament.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
