The beginning of this week is not looking so spiffy. The forecast calls for precipitation through Thursday. Could it change? Well, yes; after all, we're in Texas.

On January 21-22, The Texas Troutmasters held a tournament out of Marker 37 in Corpus Christi. This was a two-day tournament, two speckled trout each day, with live release on the water after the fish are weighed and videoed by the angler. Here are the results:

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

