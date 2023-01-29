The beginning of this week is not looking so spiffy. The forecast calls for precipitation through Thursday. Could it change? Well, yes; after all, we're in Texas.
On January 21-22, The Texas Troutmasters held a tournament out of Marker 37 in Corpus Christi. This was a two-day tournament, two speckled trout each day, with live release on the water after the fish are weighed and videoed by the angler. Here are the results:
• Combined two-day stringer
1st place: Caron/O'Riley — 22.79 pounds
2nd place: McNeil/Le — 21.31 pounds
3rd place: Brown/Speed — 21.00 pounds
4th place: Peyton/Whitley — 20.39 pounds
5th place: Stutz / Rudolph — 19.79 pounds
• Heaviest trout Day 1
1st place: Stutz/Rudolph — 6.64 pounds
2nd place: Coleman/Lopez — 6.37 pounds
3rd place: Caron/O'Riley — 6.19 pounds
• Heaviest trout Day 2
1st place: McNeil/Le — 6.90 pounds
2nd place: Caron/O'Riley — 6.68 pounds
3rd place: Peyton/Whitley — 6.37 pounds
Capt Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi reported good trout good trout catches with several fish larger than the 24-inch mark. The fish are being caught wading in waist-deep water, adjacent to drop-offs.
Leavelle said, "The bite has been better on the open bay side of the coves, as opposed to the back of the coves." Fast sinking plugs like the Corky Fat Boy and MirrOlure Softdine XL have been drawing the strikes. According to the guide, the average water temperature is running 65 degrees and the clarity is excellent.
The fish are coming off grassy areas, as opposed to sand and rock. Leavelle believes the bigger fish will move shallow soon as they begin to spawn. He looks for the bite to improve, especially for trophy-size fish, in the next couple of weeks.
The coast was spared of all the rain Sunday. Doesn't that figure, another wrong forecast.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.