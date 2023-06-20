Here are the results from the June 10 Galveston Redish Series "Fishstix Open." The tournament was held out of Harborwalk Marina in Hitchcock.
• Boat division heaviest two reds
1st place: Clint Barghi/Aaron Stillwagon — 18.54 pounds
2nd place: Jared Esley/Terrell McGuire — 17.34 pounds
3rd place: Michael Fesco — 16.83 pounds
4th place: Bryan Maley/Caitlin Maley — 16.34 pounds
5th place: Russell Smith/William Smith — 16.12 pounds
• Boat division heaviest redfish
1st place: Clint Barghi/Aaron Stillwagon — 9.91 pounds
2nd place: Chad McCutcheon/Amy McCutcheon — 8.97 pounds
3rd place: Michael Fesco — 8.73 pounds
• Boat division most spots
1st place: Daniel Duong/Roland Brown — 14 spots
2nd place: Clint Kilgore/Bailey Simpson — 9 spots
3rd place: Tyler Reed / Kade Wetzel — 6 spots
• Kayak division heaviest two reds
1st place: Joe Arthur — 15.65 pounds
2nd place: Abel Zuniga /Grant Justus — 15.58 pounds
3rd place: Scott Story/Charlie Melton — 14.85 pounds
• Kayak division heaviest red
1st place: Abel Zuniga/Grant Justus — 8.82 pounds
2nd place: Marco Garza/Reggie Chapa — 8.11 pounds
3rd place: Scott Story/Charlie Melton — 8.05 pounds
• Kayak division most spots
1st place; Abel Zuniga/Grant Justus — 6 spots
2nd place: Scott Burell/Sam Strickland — 5 spots
3rd place: Chase Kubeczka/Rick Fox — 3 spots
• Youth division heaviest two reds
1st place: Matt Parrish/Reed Parrish — 8.32 pounds
2nd place: Bryson Adams — 6.23 pounds
3rd place: Mark Richards/Tanner Richards — 5.81 pounds
• Youth division heaviest redfish
1st place: Bryson Adams — 6.23 pounds
2nd place: Mark Richards/Tanner Richards — 5.81 pounds
3rd place: Elizabeth Cooper/Justin Cooper — 4.33 pounds
• Youth division most spots
1st place: Matt Parrish/Reed Parrish — 3 spots
2nd place: Elizabeth Cooper/Justin Cooper — 2 spots
3rd place: Btyson Adams — 2 spots
It's not too late to register for the last and final event of the year, which takes place July 8. For information and registration visit galvestonredfishseries.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
