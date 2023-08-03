So what’s changed on the fishing scene? I can answer that in two words, not much. It’s like a broken record. Catches are still being report form inshore to offshore.
Speaking of offshore, Amberjack season started off really well, with those boats running deep, finding plenty of fish. Capt. Derrick Greene of In The Zone Charters put his group of anglers on their limit, the opening day of the season.
Inshore at the Galveston jetties, Jessica Riemer took her nieces and nephews out with Capt. Colton St. Clair of Wave Dancer Charters. This was a Christmas gift and they had an excellent day. The children got to battle some large sharks, and then caught some really nice speckled trout and black drum for dinner. Lots of memories were made this day, just as the new school year is set to begin.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti has been plying the waters of west and lower Galveston bays. While he’s not setting the world on fire, his finding some solid speckled trout each day. He’s been using live natural baits, either croaker or live shrimp.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters has been fishing offshore of Freeport some 30 to 40 miles out. They’re still finding plenty of red snapper up to 17 pounds, also catching a few big mangroves. He’s using sardines as bait. At times Segall is finding decent numbers of kingfish using ribbonfish as bait. The kings have been behind shrimp boats. There’s also plenty of big blacktips behind those boats that have freshly culled their catch.
Capt. Tony Gonzalez down in Rockport said, “I’m catching them every other day.” One day he’s finding good numbers of trout and reds and the next day their gone. Gonzalez mentioned the bay water is really clear, so fishing the potholes becomes more technical. Making precise cast and down sizing your line is a must.
If your tired of the heat. The Hunters Extravaganza started Friday and runs through Sunday. The show takes place at the NRG Center in Houston. I know a hunting show? Well, hunting season is around the corner.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
