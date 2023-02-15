I hope everyone had a chance to enjoy these warmer days, as yet another cold front will pass through the coast.
Before I jump into the fishing on Lake Conroe, another big black bass was donated to the Texas Parks & Wildlife’s Share a Lunker Program. Jason Conn landed a massive black bass while fishing at Lake O.H. Ivie. The fish weighed 17.03 pounds, and this bass is the eighth-heaviest Texas largemouth on record.
Chris Edwards of Catch a Trophy Fishing Guide Service on Lake Conroe said, “We’re still in a winter fishing pattern.” He seems to think that spring is right around the corner, and the pattern will change.
Conroe’s lake level has been running slightly over pool for the past few weeks. The San Jacinto River Authority has stopped releasing water from the dam, and the lake’s current level is 201.03 feet. The water temperature is running around 53-55 degrees.
Edwards said, “The largemouth bass bite is fair to good. The fish are still holding deep, but on the warmer days, we’re catching a few pre-spawn bass in the back coves and creeks. The majority of the bass are seeking deeper areas that have cover and structure, such as brush piles, trees and sunk debris. Deeper bridges can also hold fish.”
According to Edwards, the key is to slow down your presentation. Jigs and soft plastic worms are a good bet while the fish are deep. Deep diving crank baits work well in this type of situation, especially around bridges and heavy cover. Shad color baits are working the best.
Edwards said, “Don’t ever overlook the boat docks. This provides a great opportunity to flip jigs with a crawfish trailer. You can catch some big bass off those docks.”
On Monday, Jason Witchet and Oscar Santos fished West Galveston Bay and returned to the dock with their limit of speckled trout and a few big sand trout. No mention of what type of bait they used, but this time of year, you can catch them with live shrimp and soft plastics.
