This time of year, I watch the tropics — probably more than I really need to.
I do find it interesting that the early forecast models predict development before anything is actually there. A week ago, some long-term models showed a storm system in the Eastern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center now has suggested that some type of tropical development may form in this area. This will be something to watch late this weekend; until then, enjoy the hot and dry conditions.
Stephen Thompson fished solo on Wednesday. Launching from Eagle Point Fishing Camp, Thompson went directly to the gas wells known as the Exxon a-lease. The first well-head he fished produced a couple of keeper speckled trout, then it was nothing but under-sized trout.
Thompson then moved to another well, where he landed on a school of keeper trout to finish off his limit. He then went looking for reds, but ended up catching a couple of black drum and two more solid trout, which were released. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
Robert Rodriguez of Galveston did a little fishing the past two evenings off his dock in Offatts Bayou. Tuesday evening, with the tides still up, Rodriguez landed a couple of nice reds, which he quickly photographed and released.
Wednesday evening, again fishing from his dock, he caught a couple of speckled trout, the biggest one 21 inches. Rodriguez said, "The winds were much calmer, and the tide returned back to normal. I used live mullet for bait."
I reached out to Capt. Jeff Larson down in Seadrift to see how he fared from the storm. Like Capt. Jim Leavelle, he appreciated the rain from Tropical Storm Harold.
Larson said, "The fishing has been off the charts," which means good. "The tide has come up at least a foot, which has been a blessing, since we've had some fish die in the back lakes, due to the low tide and extreme heat, prior to Harold."
Since Harold, Larson's been in those back lakes, catching limits of redfish and black drum. The guide is also gearing up for his Cast and Blast trips.
When September rolls around, dove season in Texas begins. I'll talk about the opening dates in the next column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.