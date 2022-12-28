Wednesday, I celebrated 62 years of life on earth. Never would I have fathomed that I would live this long, considering all my wild years. I'll say this, God has plans for all of us way beyond our imagination.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti fished the northern end of Galveston Bay on Tuesday. He reported a good trout and redfish bite using live shrimp under popping corks. The water temperature in that area was a "balmy" 56 degrees.
Cacciotti said, "The best bite was between 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., after the sun warmed the water. Check around for live bait because the supply seems to in short supply. If you can't find shrimp, Gulp under a popping cork or soft plastic lures will work."
Capt. Lou Austin from Port Isabel reported that the speckled trout bite was good in the Brownsville Channel. Lots of anglers were taking advantage of the "stack up" of fish in the channel.
Austin said, "Hopefully the anglers catching these fish aren't double dipping, meaning they're not going back in and dropping off their catch, and going back out to catch another limit." Let's pray that's not the case.
Tuesday morning, Amanda Steffen with Sunset House Motel and Fishing Charters said, "We've haven't seen much activity out on the bay. One boatload of anglers hit the water and returned with their limit of redfish. They threw soft plastic lures in rootbeer/chartreuse and purple/chartreuse color combinations."
I was treated to a great Christmas dinner at Katie's Seafood by my wife Patty and her parents. Looks like it could be a rain-filled Thursday, and then the rain will begin to clear out Friday afternoon, just in time for the New Year. Praying I'll have more reports in the next couple of days.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
